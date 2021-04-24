2023: COVID-19 Restrictions Will Be Removed In Churches—Leke Adeboye

Leke, son of Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has taken to Instagram to share his observation about Nigerian politicians and their approach to religion.

He said Nigerian politicians only become strong church members when elections are approaching.

He said, “Don’t you love it how most politicians are strong church members when elections are coming close. Watch 2023, all church restrictions due to COVID would be removed.”



The Nigerian government had in 2020 placed restrictions on religious gatherings due to coronavirus pandemic.



The restrictions were, however, eased after some months with certain conditions.

