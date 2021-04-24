50 Suspects Arrested Over Imo Attacks - Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma has announced that 50 suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent attacks in Imo State.

Addressing reporters after meeting President Buhari on Friday, Uzodinma alleged that those funding banditry are politicians.

Hope Uzodinma

He also asked security agencies to make their names available to the press "because what they want to do is to distract a government that is focused."

The governor stressed that claims of "no job creation, people are not feeding, salaries are not paid, infrastructure" had been going down since 2015.

Uzodinma said, "If this government is not doing well, I'll be one of those that will declare the government is not doing well. But a situation where you'll leave the formal way, ethical way of doing politics, and you are now sponsoring banditry to bring down a government, for Christ's sake, we should rise and condemn it, all of us."