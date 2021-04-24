Be Ready For The Consequence, IPOB Threatens Imo Governor After Security Operatives Killed ESN Commander, Ikonso

The Indigenous People of Biafra has vowed to avenge the death of the Eastern Security Network's commander, called Ikonso.

Ikonso was killed on Saturday by the security operatives in a joint raid of the ESN in Awomawa, Oru local government area of Imo State on Saturday.

Security agencies had faulted the ESN, the security wing of IPOB, for the attack on the police headquarters in Imo and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) headquarters on April 5, 2021.

The group had also been accused of launching several isolated attacks on security personnel at different locations in the South-East and South-South.

According to PRNigeria, an intelligence officer said that the group's fighters opened fire as security forces approached their hideout in Awomama village on Saturday.

Reacting to Ikonso's death, IPOB, in a statement titled 'KILLING OF ESN COMMANDER: HOPE UZODIMA HAS STIRRED THE HORNET NET' by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, said the Imo Governor should brace for the repercussion.

The group accused Uzodinma of inviting Nigeria's security agencies to kill Ikonso and other members.

The statement partly reads, "We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, strongly condemn the unprovoked attack on some members of IPOB and ESN operatives at Oguta junction at Mgbidi, along Owerri road Onitsha expressway by a joint security force comprising the army, police and DSS operatives, with the support of Imo State Government.

"The killing of the heroic innocent Biafrans protecting our communities and towns from Fulani terrorist herdsmen masquerading as cattle herders in cold blood is very painful.

"The Supreme Court Administrator of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and all those who had a hand in this wickedness will pay dearly. Hope Uzodinma and his cowardly Nigerian security agencies cannot confront Fulani terrorists but only flex their muscles when they see Biafra agitators. For murdering Ikonso, the ESN unit commander, Uzodinma has stirred the hornet nest in cold blood! He should get ready for a sting.

"Uzodima decided to kill Ikonso because he refused his offer to head Ebubeagu ghost security outfit formed by South-East governors. Uzodinma has tried but without success to lure ESN operatives into Ebubeagu. He had made irresistible offers to them which were turned down, hence his resorting to eliminating these patriotic heroes who vowed never to betray Biafra.

"Hope Uzodinma sent a lot of emissaries to beg Ikonso and other ESN officers to join our security outfit. So, because they refused to betray Biafra agitation and our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the hopeless governor mobilized joint security forces to attack them today."

The Biafra secessionist group also refuted claims that security agents penetrated the ESN camp on Saturday. Instead, it said they only ambushed Ikonso.

"Contrary to claims by the cowardly security forces who flee from terrorists but kill innocent citizens, they were not able to penetrate into the camp of Eastern Security Network ESN. They only ambushed Ikonso but we promise them hell for this cowardly act," the group added.