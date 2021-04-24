BREAKING: Bandits Abduct 20 Women Attending Naming Ceremony In Katsina

At least 20 women have been kidnapped by armed bandits while attending a naming ceremony at Gidan Bido village, Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to Katsina Post, the incident occurred on Friday.

The gunmen also attacked and kidnapped five men at Unguwar Bawa village of Dandume LGA on Saturday.

The member representing Dandume LGA in the Katsina State House of Assembly is from Unguwar Bawa.

Katsina is one of the states most affected by terrorism and banditry in Nigeria's North-West region.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. They were released about a week later.

However, on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state, were kidnapped but rescued shortly after.