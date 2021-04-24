BREAKING: Bandits Abduct 20 Women Attending Naming Ceremony In Katsina

The gunmen also attacked and kidnapped five men at Unguwar Bawa village of Dandume LGA.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2021

At least 20 women have been kidnapped by armed bandits while attending a naming ceremony at Gidan Bido village, Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to Katsina Post, the incident occurred on Friday.

SaharaReporters Media

The gunmen also attacked and kidnapped five men at Unguwar Bawa village of Dandume LGA on Saturday.

The member representing Dandume LGA in the Katsina State House of Assembly is from Unguwar Bawa.

Katsina is one of the states most affected by terrorism and banditry in Nigeria's North-West region.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. They were released about a week later.

However, on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state, were kidnapped but rescued shortly after.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Raze Building, Vehicles
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATED: Gunmen Raze Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Kill Two Security Operatives
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct 77 Persons In Fresh Attack On Kaduna Village
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME 50 Suspects Arrested Over Imo Attacks - Uzodinma
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Hometown Of Nigerian Acting Police Inspector-General In Yobe
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Army Shuts Down Military Camp In Niger, Evacuates All Soldiers Over Fresh Attack By Bandits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Cancels Oil Leases To Minister’s Cronies, Mamman Daura, Others After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Raze Building, Vehicles
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Identities Of Three Abducted Kaduna Private Varsity Students Killed By Bandits Revealed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Prophet Reveals Information On Who Will Succeed Buhari In Prophecy
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Scandal Garba Shehu: Kemi Adeosun's Forgery Worse Than Pantami's Comments On Terrorists
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Why We Killed Businessman Whose Wife Raised Only N40,000 Out of N5m Ransom –Kidnapper
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News 50 Suspects Arrested In Connection With Imo Attacks
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International UK Pulls Down Notice Announcing Asylum For 'Persecuted' IPOB, MASSOB Members
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATED: Gunmen Raze Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Kill Two Security Operatives
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Pantami: US Pays More Attention To Terror Actions, Not Words, Thoughts— Ex-Ambassador Campbell
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME How Hoodlums Stripped Female Police Inspector Naked In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Ekiti Imports Dairy Cows From US
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad