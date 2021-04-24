BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Raze Building, Vehicles

Some parts of the building and vehicles were burnt by the gunmen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2021

Gunmen have reportedly attacked the residence of Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the governor’s residence in his Omuma hometown of Oru East Local Government was attacked in the early hours of Saturday.

There was said to have been heavy gunfire during the attack.

A source said some parts of the building and vehicles were burnt by the gunmen.

Though information about the incident is still sketchy, it could not be confirmed if there was any casualty.

The incident is coming few days after unknown gunmen attacked the police headquarters and the correctional centre in Owerri, Imo State, setting 38 vehicles ablaze and freeing 1,844 inmates.

Police stations have also come under attack in the region, with many officers killed.

South-East governors recently announced a joint security outfit, codenamed ‘Ebube Agu’ to battle rising insecurity.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Why We Killed Businessman Whose Wife Raised Only N40,000 Out of N5m Ransom –Kidnapper
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATED: Gunmen Raze Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Kill Two Security Operatives
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME How Hoodlums Stripped Female Police Inspector Naked In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Abduct 20 Women Attending Naming Ceremony In Katsina
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Community Chief Claims Nigerians Behind 60 Percent Of Crime In Ghana Town
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct 77 Persons In Fresh Attack On Kaduna Village
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Cancels Oil Leases To Minister’s Cronies, Mamman Daura, Others After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency Identities Of Three Abducted Kaduna Private Varsity Students Killed By Bandits Revealed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Prophet Reveals Information On Who Will Succeed Buhari In Prophecy
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Scandal Garba Shehu: Kemi Adeosun's Forgery Worse Than Pantami's Comments On Terrorists
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Why We Killed Businessman Whose Wife Raised Only N40,000 Out of N5m Ransom –Kidnapper
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News 50 Suspects Arrested In Connection With Imo Attacks
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International UK Pulls Down Notice Announcing Asylum For 'Persecuted' IPOB, MASSOB Members
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATED: Gunmen Raze Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Kill Two Security Operatives
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Pantami: US Pays More Attention To Terror Actions, Not Words, Thoughts— Ex-Ambassador Campbell
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME How Hoodlums Stripped Female Police Inspector Naked In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Abduct 20 Women Attending Naming Ceremony In Katsina
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Ekiti Imports Dairy Cows From US
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad