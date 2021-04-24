BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Imo Governor, Uzodinma’s Residence, Raze Building, Vehicles

Gunmen have reportedly attacked the residence of Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the governor’s residence in his Omuma hometown of Oru East Local Government was attacked in the early hours of Saturday.

There was said to have been heavy gunfire during the attack.

A source said some parts of the building and vehicles were burnt by the gunmen.

Though information about the incident is still sketchy, it could not be confirmed if there was any casualty.

The incident is coming few days after unknown gunmen attacked the police headquarters and the correctional centre in Owerri, Imo State, setting 38 vehicles ablaze and freeing 1,844 inmates.

Police stations have also come under attack in the region, with many officers killed.

South-East governors recently announced a joint security outfit, codenamed ‘Ebube Agu’ to battle rising insecurity.