Strong Forces Want To Break Nigeria’s Destiny — Tinubu

By attacking agricultural players across the nation, they seek to ravage the farming community and visit misery on the rest of the country through food scarcity and food costs that poor people can not afford.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2021

National leader of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, stressed the need for Nigerians to put away their differences and unite as one because there are strong forces bent on breaking the country’s destiny.

Tinubu spoke at the 23rd and 25th combined convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) in Benue State, DailyTrust reports.

The APC national leader, alongside the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele; Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva; a former Governor of Adamawa State, Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako (rtd); and Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari bagged the university Honourary Doctorate Degrees in various fields.

Tinubu said, “Terrible people and strong forces want to break Nigeria’s appointment with its greater destiny. These people have unleashed terror and violent crime against us. By attacking agricultural players across the nation, they seek to ravage the farming community and visit misery on the rest of the country through food scarcity and food costs that poor people can not afford.

“In effect, these mean forces seek to impose a food production and distribution crisis on us by disrupting strategically critical agricultural areas and activities. All of these has underscored the importance of the farming sector to our collective condition."

