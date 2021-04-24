We’re Fighting Jihad War With Military – Boko Haram Distributes Letter To Yobe Residents Before Attack

The Boko Haram terrorists who invaded Geidam town in Yobe State on Friday distributed letters to residents before the attack, notifying them that they had come to fight a Jihad war with the Nigerian Army.

In the notices circulated across town by the insurgents and written in Hausa, the terrorists warned that they would kill anyone who prevented them from carrying out Jihad or anyone who collaborated with the Nigerian Army.

SaharaReporters obtained the notice circulated by Boko Haram from a resident, whose summary reads, “We are fighting Jihad war; we are only going to attack the military, their collaborators and anyone who prevents us from carrying out our Jihad.”

“The copies of the letter written in Hausa were distributed to residents of Geidam on Friday late afternoon before the attacks began,” a source revealed.

SaharaReporters had on Friday reported that the Boko Haram sect attacked Geidam town, the headquarters of Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Geidam is the hometown of the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali. The town is about 200km from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital and one of the border towns between Nigeria and the Niger Republic.

It was gathered that the insurgents invaded the town with several gun trucks at about 6pm.

To confirm their Jihad on the Nigerian military, the insurgents had last week Friday attacked the base of the special forces of the 27 Task Force Brigade, located in Ngomari in Buni Yadi and Kumuya in the Buni Gari area of Yobe State, killing three soldiers while about 171 others reportedly fled the base or are missing in action.

SaharaReporters reported that the insurgents destroyed heavy military equipment and shared photographs of gun trucks razed by the insurgents.

“The terrorists attacked us on Friday morning. They attacked the military base and burnt it down. Three soldiers were killed, one injured, while about 171 are missing. The base is deserted but we have called in for reinforcements,” a military source had told SaharaReporters.

“One Camel MRAP was burnt, one 105MMPH Artillery gun burnt, one Conqueror and one T72 tank were also burnt. The terrorists also set the camp ablaze,” another source had revealed.

SaharaReporters learnt that the terrorists were aided by local informants and sympathisers and attacked the military base.

During the attack, the terrorists used heavy weapons in destroying military equipment and patrolled the community to prevent the reinforcement of soldiers.

It was learnt that the insurgents withdrew when reinforcements from the Nigerian troops came to the base.

The attack forced the Nigerian troops to restrict movement along Damaturu-Damboa-Biu Road later.