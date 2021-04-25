BREAKING: Bandits Storm Church In Kaduna, Kill Doctor, Abduct Many Worshippers

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked Haske Baptist Church in Manini Tasha village, Chukun Local Government Area of Kaduna state, killing one person.

SaharaReporters gathered that an unspecified number of worshippers were also abducted by the gunmen who invaded the church around 10am.

The deceased was identified as Dr. Zakariah Dogo Yaro, a medical doctor with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health.

Kaduna is one of the states in Nigeria most affected by rampant kidnappings by bandits.

On April 20, an unknown number of students were kidnapped from Greenfield University, a private institution in Chukun LGA. A security guard was also shot in the attack.

Although there is no official confirmation yet, about 40 students are said to be missing from the private university.

Three of the students were found dead days after their abduction.

On April 22, two nurses were kidnapped from Idon Hospital in Kajuru LGA of the state after an attack by gunmen.

The armed men were said to have gained access to the hospital through the fence, opened fire before abducting the nurses who worked the night shift.