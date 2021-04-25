BREAKING: Gunmen Kill 3 Customs Operatives In Rivers, Attack Military Checkpoint

The armed men destroyed the checkpoint and other properties in the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 25, 2021

Three officials of Nigeria Customs Service have been reportedly been killed by unknown gunmen in Isiokpo community in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers state.

According to Daily Post, the unknown gunmen, before killing their victims at Isiokpo, had invaded a military checkpoint within Omuaga axis of Elele-Owerre, close to the Port Harcourt International Airport.

SaharaReporters Media

A source, who is a resident of Isiokpo community, said, “The incident happened at 12 midnight when the armed hoodlums stormed a checkpoint manned by customs officials in Isiokpo and killed their victims, burnt down cars and went away without any interference.”

While the Rivers State police command has yet to issue any statement on the incident, reports say local vigilantes, OSPAC in the community later arrived at the scene after the hoodlums had finished the operation.

SaharaReporters, New York

