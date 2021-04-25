Gunmen Attack, Shoot Motorists On Imo Highway Hours After Attack On Governor’s Residence

Some gunmen on Sunday evening blocked Owerri-Okigwe Road, robbing motorists and shooting indiscriminately.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 25, 2021

Some motorists have been shot by gunmen in an attack currently ongoing in Owerri, Imo State capital, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Some gunmen on Sunday evening blocked Owerri-Okigwe Road, robbing motorists and shooting indiscriminately.

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that some people were shot but the number and state of those shot could not be ascertained as at press time.

“The attack is happening right close to my house and it is also a short distance from Orji divisional headquarters of the police but there was no interference from the police.

“I could see three gunmen and it is happening at Owerri-Okigwe Road by Orji. People were running helter-skelter. Some motorists were shot and people private and commercial vehicles abandoned their vehicles and ran away

“But we cannot confirm any casualty yet because the whole area is still tense. The three gunmen wore caps,” the source said.

The state has been engulfed by security challenges recently.

The incident comes a few hours after some unknown gunmen attacked the residence of Governor Hope Uzodinma in his Omuma hometown of Oru East Local Government Area.

There was said to have been heavy gunfire during the attack, leading to the death of two security operatives.

The gunmen also burnt some parts of the building and vehicles.

On April 5, gunmen also attacked the police headquarters and the correctional centre in Owerri, Imo state setting 38 vehicles ablaze and freeing 1,844 inmates.

Police stations have also come under attack in the region, with many officers killed.

South East governors recently announced the setup of a joint security outfit, codenamed ‘Ebube Agu’ to battle rising insecurity.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Security Operatives Allegedly Storm IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Base, Kill Commander, Six Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Be Ready For The Consequence, IPOB Threatens Imo Governor After Security Operatives Killed ESN Commander, Ikonso
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity "They Had Time To Repair Their Vehicles Unchallenged"—Lawmaker Slams Army, Recounts How B'Haram Captured Geidam
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity ‘Seeing Her Lifeless Body All Over The Media Breaks My Heart’ —Sister Of Kaduna Varsity Student Killed By Bandits
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Gunmen Kill Three Soldiers, Five Other Security Operatives In Rivers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill 3 Customs Operatives In Rivers, Attack Military Checkpoint
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Jagajaga Reloaded: Eedris Abdulkareem Replies Buhari’s Minister, Keyamo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News How Nigerian University Lecturer, Wife, Kids Died In Road Accident
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Security Operatives Allegedly Storm IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Base, Kill Commander, Six Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Borno Community Currently Under Boko Haram Attack
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Be Ready For The Consequence, IPOB Threatens Imo Governor After Security Operatives Killed ESN Commander, Ikonso
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Keyamo Blasts Eedris Abdulkareem Over ‘Jagajaga Reloaded’, Releases Private Conversations With Musician
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Burns Military Base, Houses, Shops In Borno
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity "They Had Time To Repair Their Vehicles Unchallenged"—Lawmaker Slams Army, Recounts How B'Haram Captured Geidam
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity ‘Seeing Her Lifeless Body All Over The Media Breaks My Heart’ —Sister Of Kaduna Varsity Student Killed By Bandits
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Gunmen Kill Three Soldiers, Five Other Security Operatives In Rivers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics We're Being Harassed, Treated Like Animals By Enugu Government —Hausa Traders
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill 3 Customs Operatives In Rivers, Attack Military Checkpoint
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad