Gunmen Attack, Shoot Motorists On Imo Highway Hours After Attack On Governor’s Residence

Some motorists have been shot by gunmen in an attack currently ongoing in Owerri, Imo State capital, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Some gunmen on Sunday evening blocked Owerri-Okigwe Road, robbing motorists and shooting indiscriminately.

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that some people were shot but the number and state of those shot could not be ascertained as at press time.

“The attack is happening right close to my house and it is also a short distance from Orji divisional headquarters of the police but there was no interference from the police.

“I could see three gunmen and it is happening at Owerri-Okigwe Road by Orji. People were running helter-skelter. Some motorists were shot and people private and commercial vehicles abandoned their vehicles and ran away

“But we cannot confirm any casualty yet because the whole area is still tense. The three gunmen wore caps,” the source said.

The state has been engulfed by security challenges recently.

The incident comes a few hours after some unknown gunmen attacked the residence of Governor Hope Uzodinma in his Omuma hometown of Oru East Local Government Area.

There was said to have been heavy gunfire during the attack, leading to the death of two security operatives.

The gunmen also burnt some parts of the building and vehicles.

On April 5, gunmen also attacked the police headquarters and the correctional centre in Owerri, Imo state setting 38 vehicles ablaze and freeing 1,844 inmates.

Police stations have also come under attack in the region, with many officers killed.

South East governors recently announced the setup of a joint security outfit, codenamed ‘Ebube Agu’ to battle rising insecurity.