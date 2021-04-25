How Nigerian University Lecturer, Wife, Kids Died In Road Accident

The accident occurred in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 25, 2021

At least four members of the same family have died in a road accident.

The accident occurred in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state on Saturday.

The victims included a lecturer with the Department of Nursing Science, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Malam Tajuddeen Musawa, who died alongside his wife and two kids.

Musawa and his family were said to be on their way to his hometown from Sokoto to attend his grandfather's funeral when the accident occurred.

The management of the university confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

The statement read, “The death has occurred of Malam Tajuddeen S. Musawa of Nursing department at the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences from College of Health Sciences in UDUTH, Sokoto, he had a road traffic accident that ended his life along Maru LGA in Zamfara state. He died alongside his wife and two children," the statement reads.

“Until his death, he was a senior staff member with a master's degree and a former examinations officer. His loss has indeed left a great vacuum in not just the department but the academia at large. This is to extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues and to pray for his soul to rest in perfect peace and for Allah to forgive his wrongdoing.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Jagajaga Reloaded: Eedris Abdulkareem Replies Buhari’s Minister, Keyamo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Security Operatives Allegedly Storm IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Base, Kill Commander, Six Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Keyamo Blasts Eedris Abdulkareem Over ‘Jagajaga Reloaded’, Releases Private Conversations With Musician
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Be Ready For The Consequence, IPOB Threatens Imo Governor After Security Operatives Killed ESN Commander, Ikonso
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity "They Had Time To Repair Their Vehicles Unchallenged"—Lawmaker Slams Army, Recounts How B'Haram Captured Geidam
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Borno Community Currently Under Boko Haram Attack
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Jagajaga Reloaded: Eedris Abdulkareem Replies Buhari’s Minister, Keyamo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Security Operatives Allegedly Storm IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Base, Kill Commander, Six Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Keyamo Blasts Eedris Abdulkareem Over ‘Jagajaga Reloaded’, Releases Private Conversations With Musician
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Be Ready For The Consequence, IPOB Threatens Imo Governor After Security Operatives Killed ESN Commander, Ikonso
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity "They Had Time To Repair Their Vehicles Unchallenged"—Lawmaker Slams Army, Recounts How B'Haram Captured Geidam
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Borno Community Currently Under Boko Haram Attack
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Strong Forces Want To Break Nigeria’s Destiny — Tinubu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity ‘Seeing Her Lifeless Body All Over The Media Breaks My Heart’ —Sister Of Kaduna Varsity Student Killed By Bandits
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill 3 Customs Operatives In Rivers, Attack Military Checkpoint
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics We're Being Harassed, Treated Like Animals By Enugu Government —Hausa Traders
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kaduna Varsity Student Killed By Bandits Buried Amid Tears, Wailing
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion 1914-2015: How Nigeria Actually Ended Six Years Ago, By Biodun Busari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad