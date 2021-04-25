How Nigerian University Lecturer, Wife, Kids Died In Road Accident

At least four members of the same family have died in a road accident.

The accident occurred in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state on Saturday.

The victims included a lecturer with the Department of Nursing Science, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Malam Tajuddeen Musawa, who died alongside his wife and two kids.

Musawa and his family were said to be on their way to his hometown from Sokoto to attend his grandfather's funeral when the accident occurred.

The management of the university confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

The statement read, “The death has occurred of Malam Tajuddeen S. Musawa of Nursing department at the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences from College of Health Sciences in UDUTH, Sokoto, he had a road traffic accident that ended his life along Maru LGA in Zamfara state. He died alongside his wife and two children," the statement reads.

“Until his death, he was a senior staff member with a master's degree and a former examinations officer. His loss has indeed left a great vacuum in not just the department but the academia at large. This is to extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues and to pray for his soul to rest in perfect peace and for Allah to forgive his wrongdoing.”