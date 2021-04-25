UPDATE: Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Burns Military Base, Houses, Shops In Borno

Many residents of Mainok in Borno state and men of the Nigerian army are feared dead after Boko Haram insurgents attacked the community on Sunday, multiple security sources have told SaharaReporters.

Mainok is the headquarters of the Kaga Local Government Area of Borno state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the terrorists who came in no fewer than 15 gun trucks burnt down the military super camp in the community.

Some houses and shops were also destroyed by the gunmen.

“They are still in town shooting sporadically, the gunshots and the fire from the petrol bombs were very scary. As at now, I can’t say the number of casualties,” a resident told SaharaReporters.

The military authorities have not issued any official statement on the attack.

The latest attack is coming a few days after the insurgents attacked Geidam, the headquarters of Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe state and hometown of the acting Inspector-General of the Police, Baba Alkali.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in northeastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has been largely defeated and it frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents.

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

At least 33 soldiers were recently killed when two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.

The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.