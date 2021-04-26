Again, Gunmen Attack Security Formation In Rivers, Kill Five Soldiers

This attack comes barely 24 hours after gunmen killed some police and customs officers at their patrol base in Isiokpo.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2021

Five soldiers have been feared killed in a fresh attack by gunmen on a security formation in Rivers State.

It was gathered that the gunmen on Monday morning attacked the camp at Abua, in Abua/Odual Local Government Area, killing the officers.

Meanwhile, all heads of security agencies in Rivers State were said to have held an emergency meeting at the Government House in Port Harcourt to re-strategise ahead of the new scale of insecurity in the state.

This attack comes barely 24 hours after gunmen killed some police and customs officers at their patrol base in Isiokpo, the Headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government, which is along the Port Harcourt-Owerri Road.

