Amnesty Int'l Demands Release Of Buhari-Must-Go Protesters Detained For Weeks In Kogi

Global human rights organisation, Amnesty International, has demanded the unconditional release of two Buhari-must-go protesters, Larry Emmanuel and Victor Udoka, who were arrested, molested by thugs and detained by the police.

The two protesters have been detained since April 5.

The AI in a release on Monday by its Media Manager, Isa Sanusi, added that the protesters' only crime was that they were "peacefully protesting against corruption and distributing posters that were perceived to be critical of the President."

Amnesty International said, "Activists, Larry Emmanuel and Victor Anene Udoka have been unlawfully detained since April 5. They were physically assaulted and tortured by unidentified men while peacefully protesting against corruption, and the poor human rights situation in Nigeria, and distributing posters that were perceived to be critical of the President.

"A few days later, they were turned over to the police and were subsequently transferred to the Nigeria Correctional Centre, located in Kogi State, in north central Nigeria, where they are currently being held.

"The two activists are being detained solely for peacefully exercising their right to protest and expressing their views. They must be immediately and unconditionally released."

The organisation also urged the public to 'take action' and write the state governor to equally demand the release of the protesters.

SaharaReporters had last week reported that the Kogi State Acting Chief Judge, Justice Richard Olorunfemi, stated that the protesters were not yet brought to court because the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria workers were on strike and all courts were closed.

The Chief Judge in an interview with SaharaReporters on Thursday had said the protesters were not yet arraigned because of the strike and the judiciary could not account for their whereabouts.

He directed our correspondent to “carry on your investigation” with the police.

SaharaReporters had reported on April 8, that the Kogi State Police Command continued in its deliberate harassment and intimidation of Emmanuel and Udoka by charging them for treasonable felony and public disturbance.

SaharaReporters had learnt that the duo were not brought to court because of the JUSUN strike, but were tried in a Magistrate's office and remanded in the Kabba prison.

The power-drunk magistrate, it was further gathered, gave no adjourned date for the matter.

The police had secretly arraigned the two protesters and ensured that they were remanded at the Kabba Prison – without the knowledge of their lawyers or family members.

SaharaReporters had learnt that neither the charges on which they were arraigned were made to the public or the Magistrate where they were tried.

When contacted by SaharaReporters over the continued detention of the two protesters, the acting Chief Judge, Justice Olorunfemi said the protesters were not brought before the court yet due to the ongoing JUSUN strike.

The police authorities backed by the Kogi State government have continued in their desperate attempts to frustrate the two protesters.

The violent mob flogged the two youths about two weeks ago, filmed them and brutalised them before they were later handed over to the police.

SaharaReporters had reported that the irate mob flogged the two youths, filmed them and brutalised them before they were later handed over to the police.