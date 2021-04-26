Boko Haram Terrorists Observed Evening Prayer, Preached In Geidam To Gain More Members —Council Chairman

Mr. Kolo disclosed that the insurgents killed two people on Sunday, including a teacher, Mallam Baba Tazira.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2021

Three days after Geidam community was invaded by Boko Haram, the Chairman of Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State, Ali Kolo has said thousands people are still trapped.

File Photo

He added that over 2,000 people were currently taking refuge in neighbouring Yunusari Local Government Area.

"I wanted to go to Geidam, but was held back by the news that the town was still under the total control of Boko Haram.

 “As we speak, two people, including a teacher at Kawuri Primary School, Mallam Baba Tazira, were slaughtered this morning (Sunday), and this is in addition to dozens of people who were killed, injured, displaced and missing since the attack three days ago.

“I don’t know exactly who is in control of my town as we speak, but what I am sure of is that some Boko Haram members are still inside Geidam as we speak. I am also sure that as of yesterday (Saturday), they had their evening prayers at the House of the District Head and even preached to the people to convert and follow them,” Kolo told the Nation.

Meanwhile, the Local Government chairman expressed shock over the military’s statement on Saturday that the attack was repelled with 21 casualties from the side of the terrorists.

SaharaReporters, New York

