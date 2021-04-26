Boko Haram Terrorists Seized Women, Hoisted Flag In Niger Community – Governor Bello

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 26, 2021

Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello said Boko Haram terrorists on Monday hoisted their flag in Kaure village in the Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said the insurgents also forcibly took the wives of some of the villagers for themselves.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Bello disclosed this in Minna when he visited the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp at IBB Primary School near the Emir of Minna’s Palace, according to ThisDay.

“I am confirming that there are Boko Haram elements here in Niger state, here in Kaure, I am confirming that they have hoisted their flags here.

“Their wives have been seized from them and forcefully attached to Boko Haram members. I just heard that they have placed their flags at Kaure, meaning they have taken over the territory.

 “This is what I have been engaging the federal government on, unfortunately, it has now got to this level. If care is not taken, even Abuja is not safe.

“We have been saying this for long. All our efforts have been in vain,” the governor said.

Bello said the terrorists were trying to turn Niger into another Borno State, which has been their base for some time.

“Sambisa is several kilometres from Abuja but Kaure is just 2 kilometres from Abuja. So, nobody is safe anymore, not even those in Abuja.

"This is the time to act. All hands must be on deck, it is not a fight for Niger state alone,” he said.

The governor however vowed to “take action”, saying he would no longer wait for anybody.

Saharareporters, New York

