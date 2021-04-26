BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Another Police Station In Imo, Kill Six Officers

About five similar attacks, including the one at the police headquarters and the prisons headquarters in the state, have taken place before now.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 26, 2021

Unknown gunmen have attacked another police station in Imo state.

The attack occurred on Monday evening at the Oriagu police in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

The second attack was carried out a few hours after the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, accompanied by the then Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, visited the state to assess the damage done to the police headquarters.

During the latest attack, the gunmen reportedly freed some suspects from the police detention facility 

About six police officers were killed while others sustained different degree of injuries.

The incident comes two days after some unknown gunmen attacked the residence of Governor Hope Uzodinma in his Omuma hometown of Oru East Local Government Area.

There was said to have been heavy gunfire during the attack, leading to the death of two security operatives.

The gunmen also burnt some parts of the building and vehicles.

Police stations have also come under attack in the region, with many officers killed.

South-East governors recently announced the establishment of a joint security outfit, codenamed ‘Ebube Agu’ to battle rising insecurity.

Saharareporters, New York

