BREAKING: NBC Suspends Channels TV For Interviewing IPOB Leader

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2021

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has suspended Channels Television with a fine N5 million for breaching the broadcast code.

A letter to the Managing Director of Channels Television, signed by the Acting Director General of the NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, referred to Channels 7pm live broadcast programme of Sunday, April 25, 2021, accusing the TV station of allowing a leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) to make secessionist and inciting declarations on air without being cautioned or reprimanded by the station.

The NBC described it as contrary to the broadcast code.

It also accused the station of allowing the guest speaker to allegedly make derogatory and misleading statements about the Nigerian Army, despite being proscribed by a court of law.

