Five Persons Feared Dead In Stampede As Residents Struggle For N500 Alms In Katsina

Beggars from Nigeria and the neighbouring Niger Republic always went to the businessman’s house on a daily basis during Ramadan.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2021

Five persons were feared dead on Saturday night in a stampede while residents were collecting N500 alms at the residence of a Katsina-born business mogul in Katsina state.

SaharaReporters gathered that fifteen other persons sustained varying degrees of injury.

Eyewitnesses said the victims were trampled upon by others during the commotion.

It was learnt that beggars from Nigeria and the neighbouring Niger Republic always went to the businessman’s house on a daily basis during Ramadan (Muslim fasting period) to beg for money or food.

“The incident was triggered off by the overzealousness of some of the beggars who were not ready to await their turn.

“We always go to his residence to collect N500 and sometimes food items for Ramadan but getting into the house yesterday (Saturday) was very tough and hard. I suffered some bruises, but glory be to Allah, I made it; but more than five women died and 15 others also sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospitals yesterday night,” a source said.

Two police vans and some armed policemen were seen at the main entrance of the house on Sunday.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

