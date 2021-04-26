Gunmen Attack Anambra Community, Police, Miyetti Allah Disagree On Casualty Figure

Some unknown gunmen have ambushed Ukpomachi village, Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing some unidentified persons and destroying property worth millions of Naira.

According to a report in Tribune, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, South-East zone, Alhaji Gidado Sidikki, claimed those killed in the attacks were Fulani people living in the community.

He stated that a total of 19 Fulani, including children, were attacked and killed, adding that 23 cows were also killed and all their belongings destroyed.

“As I speak to you now, the dead bodies are with us at Amasea Community in Awka North Local Government Area. A one-year-old kid and a two-year-old kid, whose parents were killed in the attack, are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state,” Sidikki added.

He appealed to his members not to react but to allow the police and other security agencies to do their work to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attacks.

Meanwhile, the state police command in a statement issued by the police spokesman, Ikenganya Tochukwu, on the development, said nine persons were killed in the attack.

The police also said the identities of the victims were not yet ascertained at the time of issuing the statement.

The statement reads, “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command, Monday Bala Kuryas, has ordered the immediate deployment of the Command’s Operational and Intelligence assets to identify and apprehend the unknown armed men, who violently attacked Ukpomachi Village, Awkuzu in Oyi LGA of the state, in the early hours of 26th April, 2021.

“Meanwhile, a crack team of police operatives of the command, led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, have visited the scene and conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the incidence and have successfully restored normalcy in the area and adequate security placed to forestall further occurrence.

“The assailants said to be armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons, invaded the village in their numbers and attacked the residents, resulting in the death of nine persons (whose identities are yet unknown) and inflicted injuries on some others as well as destroyed some buildings and livestock.

“To this end, the Commissioner while reassuring Ndi Anambra, particularly people of the community, of the command’s resolve to get to the root of the incidence, has called on them to remain calm and volunteer useful information that could enable the police and other security agencies to collaboratively handle and bring the situation to a logical conclusion,” the statement added.