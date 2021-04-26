Gunshots, Violence As Yoruba, Hausa Youths Clash In Lagos

Gunshots were heard by residents around Alaba Rago, a market situated adjacent the LASU on Monday morning following the clash between the two groups.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2021

Violence has erupted at Iyana Iba, near Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos as Hausa commercial motorcyclists and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers clash.

Gunshots were heard by residents around Alaba Rago, a market situated adjacent the LASU on Monday morning following the clash between the two groups.

Vanguard

Eyewitnesses said what started with throwing of stones aggravated to gunshots and wielding of dangerous weapons as security agents made efforts to calm the scene.

The clash began with the alleged beating and killing of an Hausa motorcyclist by the NURTW officials resulting from incessant harassment and rising dues they face from road transport unionists.

According to witnesses, Hausa motorcyclists subsequently gathered to protest this alleged ill-treatment which led to a full-blown chaos in the area.

Videos of the incident were circulated on different social media platforms.

The crisis has compelled the management of LASU to close the gates of the school as students and members of staff have been urged to remain within the premises.

Efforts made by SaharaReporters to reach the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi as at the time of filing this report were futile as he did not answer his calls nor reply the text message sent to him. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: NBC Suspends Channels TV For Interviewing IPOB Leader
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Appoints New Commander For Eastern Security Network, Mocks Nigerian Army
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Confusion Over Alleged Attack On Igboho's House As Aides, Neighbours Give Conflicting Information
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Soldiers Attack Igboho's House In Ibadan
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Military How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: 30 Nigerian Soldiers Killed As Boko Haram Sacks Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: NBC Suspends Channels TV For Interviewing IPOB Leader
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Appoints New Commander For Eastern Security Network, Mocks Nigerian Army
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Confusion Over Alleged Attack On Igboho's House As Aides, Neighbours Give Conflicting Information
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Soldiers Attack Igboho's House In Ibadan
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Ikonso: How Informants Helped Security Operatives To Kill IPOB/ESN Commander
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: 30 Nigerian Soldiers Killed As Boko Haram Sacks Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Jagajaga Reloaded: Eedris Abdulkareem Replies Buhari’s Minister, Keyamo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Buhari Presidency Saying Case Of Bureau De Change Operators Allegedly Funding Boko Haram Is Confidential —Senator Ndume
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Citizens Pretending There Is Government In Nigeria—Oby Ezekwesili
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Anambra Community, Police, Miyetti Allah Disagree On Casualty Figure
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: We Don't Have Power, Have Darkness Because We Have Incompetent People In Power, Fashola Said In 2015
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad