How Nigerian Air Force Killed Over 20 Army Officers By Accident In Strike Targeting Boko Haram

The soldiers who were reinforced from Ngandu village were said to be on their way to Mainok, headquarters of the Kaga Local Government Area of Borno state which was under attack by militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2021

A Air Force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombed men of the Nigerian Army on Sunday, killing over 20 officers, a military source has said.

The soldiers who were reinforced from Ngandu village were said to be on their way to Mainok, headquarters of the Kaga Local Government Area of Borno state which was under attack by militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād.

SaharaReporters had on Sunday reported how the gunmen attacked a Nigerian Army location at 156 Battalion in the community, killing over 30 soldiers.

The terrorists who came in no fewer than 15 gun trucks also burnt down the military base.

A source told SaharaReporters that a reinforcement team of the Nigerian Army sent to the community was mistakenly bombed by an Air Force fighter jet.

“The Boko Haram terrorists disguised in military uniform and gained access to the camp. They came in different groups and could not be counted. The Nigerian Army were pinned down, they requested for reinforcement, the reinforcement got on their way only to get smoked by the Nigerian Airforce.

“The (reinforcement team) was coming from Ngandu and were killed by an airstrike. The Air Force mistook them for Boko Haram as both were cladded in similar military uniform and operational vehicles,” a source said.

Villagers in the past have reported some civilian casualties in near-daily bombardments in North Eastern Nigeria.

Recently, a military jet that came to repel an attack by Boko Haram dropped a bomb that landed in a compound where civilians were holding a naming ceremony.

Some of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014 and freed last year also said three of their classmates were killed by Air Force bombardments.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Soldiers Attack Igboho's House In Ibadan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Air Force To Investigate Airstrike On Army Officers After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: The Abducted Girls--Americans Are Coming But It's A Nigerian Thing By Akintayo Samson
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Military Nigerian Army Fires Commander Of Battalion That Mutinied
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Military Ekiti Under Siege As Security Operatives Arrest APC Leaders; Invade Home Of Governor Fayemi's Campaign Director
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News Pro-Palestinian Protest Turns Bloody In Zaria, As Troops Kill 5 Shiite Muslims
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Appoints New Commander For Eastern Security Network, Mocks Nigerian Army
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Soldiers Attack Igboho's House In Ibadan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Confusion Over Alleged Attack On Igboho's House As Aides, Neighbours Give Conflicting Information
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Gunshots, Violence As Yoruba, Hausa Youths Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Ikonso: How Informants Helped Security Operatives To Kill IPOB/ESN Commander
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: 30 Nigerian Soldiers Killed As Boko Haram Sacks Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Burns Military Base, Houses, Shops In Borno
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Jagajaga Reloaded: Eedris Abdulkareem Replies Buhari’s Minister, Keyamo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Buhari Presidency Saying Case Of Bureau De Change Operators Allegedly Funding Boko Haram Is Confidential —Senator Ndume
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News How Nigerian University Lecturer, Wife, Kids Died In Road Accident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity ‘Seeing Her Lifeless Body All Over The Media Breaks My Heart’ —Sister Of Kaduna Varsity Student Killed By Bandits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency How I Saw 15-Year-Olds With Heavy Guns In Bandits’ Forests In The North—Former National Insurance Scheme CEO
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad