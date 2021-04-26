JUST IN: Bandits Kill DPO, Eight Other Policemen, Vigilantes In Kebbi

The gunmen were said to have invaded the villages around 2:30pm.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), eight other policemen and two members of a local security group, Yansakai, in the Sakaba Local Government Areas of Kebbi state.

The DPO killed was identified as Jimoh Abdullahi.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nafi’u Abubakar disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

“DPO Sakaba, eight other policemen and two ‘Yan-sa-kais lost their lives during a gun duel with the bandits on Sunday at about 14:30 hours,” he said.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the villages around 2:30pm on Sunday.

