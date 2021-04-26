Nigeria Needs More Pantami's In Power, You’ll Regret It If He Leaves, Gumi Warns

Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has warned that Nigerians will regret it if the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami is removed from office.

Nigerians had continually mounted pressure on the presidency to sack the minister while some called for his resignation following the re-emergence of his public declaration of support for terrorist groups in the past.

But Gumi, a Kaduna-based Islamic preacher who had consistently called for negotiations with bandits stated that Pantami was not sympathetic towards terrorists, Peoples Gazette reported.

Gumi, who was speaking in an interview with Roots TV said the embattled minister was rather a nation-builder who was working to attract other youths of his Ilk to support the government.

He said “Show me one person he has killed. He has not killed anybody. He has not ordered the killing of anybody. The man is stabilising a government among a section of youths which we want them to come and join in nation-building.”

Gumi also said Pantami was a victim of wicked campaigns to remove him from office.



“And you people are fighting them. No. You should get more people like Pantami and put them in power. Don’t remove him. You’ll regret," he warned.

