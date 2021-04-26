Nigeria Needs More Pantami's In Power, You’ll Regret It If He Leaves, Gumi Warns

Gumi, a Kaduna-based Islamic preacher who had consistently called for negotiations with bandits stated that Pantami was not sympathetic towards terrorists

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 26, 2021

Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has warned that Nigerians will regret it if the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami is removed from office.

Nigerians had continually mounted pressure on the presidency to sack the minister while some called for his resignation following the re-emergence of his public declaration of support for terrorist groups in the past.

But Gumi, a Kaduna-based Islamic preacher who had consistently called for negotiations with bandits stated that Pantami was not sympathetic towards terrorists, Peoples Gazette reported.

Gumi, who was speaking in an interview with Roots TV said the embattled minister was rather a nation-builder who was working to attract other youths of his Ilk to support the government.

He said “Show me one person he has killed. He has not killed anybody. He has not ordered the killing of anybody. The man is stabilising a government among a section of youths which we want them to come and join in nation-building.”

Gumi also said Pantami was a victim of wicked campaigns to remove him from office.
 
“And you people are fighting them. No. You should get more people like Pantami and put them in power. Don’t remove him. You’ll regret," he warned.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Two More Abducted Kaduna Varsity Students Found Dead
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Seized Women, Hoisted Flag In Niger Community – Governor Bello
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: 30 Nigerian Soldiers Killed As Boko Haram Sacks Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Buhari Presidency Saying Case Of Bureau De Change Operators Allegedly Funding Boko Haram Is Confidential —Senator Ndume
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Observed Evening Prayer, Preached In Geidam To Gain More Members —Council Chairman
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Two Borno Communities
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: NBC Suspends Channels TV For Interviewing IPOB Leader
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Confusion Over Alleged Attack On Igboho's House As Aides, Neighbours Give Conflicting Information
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Channels Television Live
Journalism Nigerians Lambast National Broadcasting Commission Over Ban On Channels Television
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two More Abducted Kaduna Varsity Students Found Dead
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen In Military Uniform Attack Abuja Community, Kidnap Resident, Demand N15million
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Soldiers Attack Igboho's House In Ibadan
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Another Police Station In Imo, Kill Six Officers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Appoints New Commander For Eastern Security Network, Mocks Nigerian Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity JUST IN: Bandits Kill DPO, Eight Other Policemen, Vigilantes In Kebbi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Seized Women, Hoisted Flag In Niger Community – Governor Bello
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Gunshots, Violence As Yoruba, Hausa Youths Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Anambra Community, Police, Miyetti Allah Disagree On Casualty Figure
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad