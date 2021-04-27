Are You In The PDP, Wolf In Sheep's Clothing? – Remi Tinubu Tackles Senator Adeyemi For Complaining About Insecurity

“I’m a party man and I’m supporting APC but it has gotten to a point that as supporters we cannot keep quiet."

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 27, 2021

The Senator representing Lagos Central District, Remi Tinubu, has tackled Smart Adeyemi, her All Progressives Congress's colleague from Kogi West, over the latter’s comment on Nigeria’s security challenges. 

In recent weeks, the country has witnessed a spike in criminal activities, from the Boko Haram insurgency to banditry and kidnapping.

Sani Bello, the Niger State Governor, also on Monday lamented that the Boko Haram had hoisted its flag in the Shiroro LGA of the state, the Cable reports.

Contributing to a motion on the situation, Adeyemi had said the country is facing the worst instability since the civil war.

“This is the worst instability we are facing. In fact, this is worse than the civil war,” Adeyemi said.

But Tinubu interrupted him, asking: “Are you in PDP (Peoples Democratic Party)? Are you a wolf in sheep’s clothing?”

Adeyemi, however, ignored her comments and continued, “We cannot pretend that we are capable of handling the situation in our hands. America, as powerful as they are, when the pandemic came, it came to a point China came to their rescue.

“We shouldn’t pretend that we need foreign support now. Billions of naira have been voted for security services and nothing is coming out of it. 

“I’m a party man and I’m supporting APC but it has gotten to a point that as supporters we cannot keep quiet."

