BREAKING: Again, Bandits Release Video Of Pregnant Woman, Students Abducted In Kaduna

In the video, the pregnant woman the bandits identified as Hajiya pleaded with their parents to rescue them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 27, 2021

The remaining 29 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, who were abducted by bandits appear to be having it rough at the hands of their captors, according to a video released by the gunmen on Tuesday.

The gunmen had on March 12, 2021 invaded the institution and abducted 39 students, including a pregnant woman.

SaharaReporters Media

A day after the abduction, a video surfaced online, where the students were seen sitting on the ground in an unknown location and guarded by armed men whose identities were concealed.

The victims, who were seen being tortured by the armed men, appealed to the government to rescue them.

Between April 5 and April 8, the bandits released 10 of the abducted students, leaving 29 of them in captivity.

In another video released on Tuesday in an unknown location, a bandit was heard speaking in Hausa and later Fulfulde.

In the video that is four minutes and 56 seconds long, which was shot at night, the gunmen asked some of the students to come forward and speak to the camera.

In the video, the pregnant woman the bandits identified as Hajiya pleaded with their parents to rescue them.

“We are appealing to our parents to help us, we are tired and there is no food. They should do their best to get us out of this place. We have spent 47 days, almost all of us are ill and there is no food. We sleep in the open even when it rains,” she said.

Kaduna is one of the states in Nigeria facing the worst cases of kidnapping by bandits.

On April 20, an unknown number of students were kidnapped from Greenfield University, a private institution in the Chukun Local Government Area. A security guard was also shot in the attack.

There is no official confirmation of the number of students kidnapped from the school but five of them have already been killed by their abductors. 

On April 22, two nurses were kidnapped from Idon Hospital in Kajuru LGA of the state after an attack by gunmen.

The armed men were said to have gained access to the hospital through the fence, opened fire before abducting the nurses who worked the night shift.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Nigeria Needs More Pantami's In Power, You’ll Regret It If He Leaves, Gumi Warns
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Chad President's Death: Boko Haram Gaining Ground, Invaded Four Nigerian Towns In One Week
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two More Abducted Kaduna Varsity Students Found Dead
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Seized Women, Hoisted Flag In Niger Community – Governor Bello
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Two Borno Communities
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: 30 Nigerian Soldiers Killed As Boko Haram Sacks Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: NBC Suspends Channels TV For Interviewing IPOB Leader
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Ex-US Envoy Predicted Buhari Would Be A Disaster, Promote Shari'a
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News How ESN Commander, Ikonso Was Killed Which Nigerian Government Lied About—IPOB
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Why Allegations Of Money Laundering Against Saab Should Be Withdrawn — Falana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigeria Needs More Pantami's In Power, You’ll Regret It If He Leaves, Gumi Warns
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Federal High Court In Abakaliki Attacked By Gunmen
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Imo Crisis: Hope Uzodinma No Longer Picks My Calls – Father Mbaka
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Another Police Station In Imo, Kill Six Officers
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Why US Secretary Of State Will Visit Nigeria On Tuesday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News We Don’t Value Our Lives; We Can Invade Aso Rock If Nnamdi Kanu Orders—Late IPOB Commander, Ikonso Said In 2019 Video
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Channels Television Live
Journalism Nigerians Lambast National Broadcasting Commission Over Ban On Channels Television
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Lambast Pastor Bakare, Father Mbaka For Prophesying Buhari Would Stabilise Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad