BREAKING: Again, Bandits Release Video Of Pregnant Woman, Students Abducted In Kaduna

The remaining 29 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, who were abducted by bandits appear to be having it rough at the hands of their captors, according to a video released by the gunmen on Tuesday.

The gunmen had on March 12, 2021 invaded the institution and abducted 39 students, including a pregnant woman.

A day after the abduction, a video surfaced online, where the students were seen sitting on the ground in an unknown location and guarded by armed men whose identities were concealed.

The victims, who were seen being tortured by the armed men, appealed to the government to rescue them.

Between April 5 and April 8, the bandits released 10 of the abducted students, leaving 29 of them in captivity.

In another video released on Tuesday in an unknown location, a bandit was heard speaking in Hausa and later Fulfulde.

In the video that is four minutes and 56 seconds long, which was shot at night, the gunmen asked some of the students to come forward and speak to the camera.

In the video, the pregnant woman the bandits identified as Hajiya pleaded with their parents to rescue them.

“We are appealing to our parents to help us, we are tired and there is no food. They should do their best to get us out of this place. We have spent 47 days, almost all of us are ill and there is no food. We sleep in the open even when it rains,” she said.

Kaduna is one of the states in Nigeria facing the worst cases of kidnapping by bandits.

On April 20, an unknown number of students were kidnapped from Greenfield University, a private institution in the Chukun Local Government Area. A security guard was also shot in the attack.

There is no official confirmation of the number of students kidnapped from the school but five of them have already been killed by their abductors.

On April 22, two nurses were kidnapped from Idon Hospital in Kajuru LGA of the state after an attack by gunmen.

The armed men were said to have gained access to the hospital through the fence, opened fire before abducting the nurses who worked the night shift.