BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Two Soldiers, Civilian At Checkpoint In Ebonyi

It was learnt that unknown gunmen shot the two soldiers and the civilian at a checkpoint at the Timber Junction area, in the state.

Apr 27, 2021

There is apprehension in the Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, following the shooting of two soldiers and a civilian at a checkpoint.

 

The incident occurred on Monday night. 

It was learnt that unknown gunmen shot the two soldiers and the civilian at a checkpoint at the Timber Junction area, in the state, Vanguard reports.

 

Those injured as a result of the incident were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment while the deceased were deposited at the hospital.

 

It was gathered that the victims were attacked around 8.48 pm and the guns of the soldiers were reportedly taken away.

 

Following the attack, other soldiers at the checkpoint fled into the bush for safety.

 

A source in the community told Vanguard that the gunmen arrived at the checkpoint in a white bus and as the military men stopped them to search them, they opened fire on them.

 

According to him, the situation threw Amasiri and Afikpo towns into a state of panic, as natives, especially petty traders hurriedly packed their goods and went home.

 

"It’s a very sad situation here. They said suspected gunmen came to the checkpoint at Timber Shade (boundary Ehugbo and Amasiri) in the white bus.

 

“As usual, it appeared the military was checking them and all of a sudden, they opened fire on them. Two of the military men, a man and woman, died. Others ran away.

 

“The area is as quiet as the graveyard. These adjoining villages used to be very busy and people here are farmers and traders. But the moment that happened, people started going home. Nobody is seen outside as I speak to you. Every place is calm. There is fear here now. The world is about to end,” the source said.

Saharareporters, New York

