BREAKING: Pandemonium As Gunmen Storm Ebonyi Community In Broad Daylight

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 27, 2021

There was pandemonium on Tuesday in Onueke, in the Ezra South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State when gunmen stormed the town shooting sporadically and robbing some businesses.

The gunmen, numbering about five, it was gathered, had trailed a customer to a bank in the area.

They shot indiscriminately in the air close to the bank, causing customers and workers to scamper in various directions for safety.

A source, who was at the bank, told the Nation that the gunmen shot the man they trailed to the bank.

It was not immediately clear if they succeeded in robbing the man and whether he was alive or dead.

The source noted they did not enter the bank as their interest seemed to be the man.

However, the gunmen were said to have moved from the bank to some businesses in the area which they robbed.

They were said to have entered a provision store and carted away some cartons of drinks.

From there, they moved to a nearby drinks shop where they robbed them of their money.

They also reportedly went to a nearby filling station and carted away all the money made from the day’s sales.

The Nation gathered that police and military officers arrived later and engaged them in a shootout, which made them to leave the area.

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah could not be reached for comment at the time of this report.

