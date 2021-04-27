Chad President's Death: Boko Haram Gaining Ground, Invaded Four Nigerian Towns In One Week

The Boko Haram fighters backed by the deadlier Islamic State West Africa terrorists appear to be gaining more effrontery from across the Lake Chad region, especially after the death of Chad President, Idriss Deby.

Just one week after Deby died from gunshot injuries from rebel forces, the Boko Haram insurgents have invaded at least five towns in Borno and Yobe states, attempting to capture more military bases and establish a caliphate.

The invasions have led to the massive destruction of highly priced and sophisticated military equipment, as well as the killing of more than 50 soldiers and civilians.

On April 20, Deby died, according to an army spokesman, from injuries sustained on the frontlines.

SaharaReporters had same day reported that the Boko Haram insurgents might now have a larger stronghold to launch more violent attacks on military troops and bases, according to a report by the SB Morgen Intelligence.

The SB Intel report released on that Tuesday had added that the Nigerian military had a lot more work to do in the Multi-National Joint Task Force monitoring the Lake Chad region, which despite consisting of four countries, has Nigeria and Chad as the only active combatants.

“Chadian forces were largely restricted within the country’s borders, with the bulk of the fighting in Lake Chad done by the Nigerian military. For Nigeria, Déby’s death is not good news as the battle-hardened Chadian Army has been the only effective check on Boko Haram. While his son, Mahamat Déby Itno is at the moment the de-facto head of the military council, there is no clear successor to Mr Déby as he was effectively the state.

“The 37-year old Mahamat Déby has been a military brat all his life and has limited administrative or political experience. A succession battle, which is almost certain, would mean that the insurgents will have no worries about their flanks and can attack the Nigerian Army at will,” the intel report had stated.

On April 23, three days after Deby’s death, the Boko Haram attacked the headquarters of Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Geidam is the hometown of the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali.

Two days later, the Boko Haram invaded Mainok town in Borno State, killing at least 30 soldiers after invading a Nigerian Army base.

Mainok is the headquarters of the Kaga Local Government Area of Borno state.

On Monday, the Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents attacked Gwoza and Wulgo towns ‪in Borno State.

The four towns are close to the Lake Chad region near Chad’s border, fuelling fears that the increasing attacks and invasions are partly fallouts of the security crisis in Chad.