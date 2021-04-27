JUST IN: Declare State Of Emergency On Security, House Of Representatives Tells Buhari

Also, the lawmakers asked the Nigerian government to recruit more personnel into the military and the police.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 27, 2021

The House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on insecurity in Nigeria.

The federal lawmakers made this declaration on Tuesday as one of its 12 resolutions.

House of Representatives

This followed the recent sacking of about 50 communities and the hoisting of its flag by Boko Haram in Niger State during a recent attack. 

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House, read the resolutions after the session, Premium Times reports.

Saharareporters, New York

