Late Ada Jesus: You’ll Be Next, Rita Edochie Warns Critics

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has said those criticising her over the death of comedienne, Ada Jesus, “will be the next on the line.”

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the actress posted a video of a young man who defended her action for not immediately forgiving Ada Jesus when she sought forgiveness for defaming her.

Edochie captioned the video, “For those of you still talking anyhow, you will be next on the line. I don’t know this boy, but I want to thank you so much for saying the truth, my mind and that of my family.”

Before her death, Mmesoma Mercy Obi aka Ada Jesus made several allegations against the actress and Anambra-based prophet, Chukwuemeka Odumeje.

She claimed that Odumeje connived with Edochie to stage fake miracles and further alleged that she helped Edochie get men to sleep with her.

Few months after these allegations, Ada Jesus became bedridden due to a kidney problem and her family took her to Odumeje's church. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus Is Dead

However, Edochie and Odumeje vowed never to forgive the comedienne for her utterances.

The veteran actress, however, made a U-turn later, stating that she had forgiven Ada Jesus ‘from her heart of heart.’ She then went on to warn those who criticise men of God against doing such.

Similarly, Odumeje said he forgave the young lady and reportedly gifted her parents N1m for her treatment.

Shortly after, the comedienne died and some Nigerians took to several social media platforms to lambast the actress and the prophet for publicly humiliating Ada Jesus, even while she was critically ill.