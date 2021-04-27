'Shame On Buhari, Ministers' —Nigerian Students Blast Leaders Over Polytechnic Lecturers’ Strike

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 27, 2021

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to attend to the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) for the sake of students.

NAPS Vice President, National Affairs, Olalekan Olayinka Ayeni disclosed this while speaking with SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

Ayeni said the recurring industrial action by the lecturers as well as Nigeria's poor standard of education, was sufficient to prove the President has not done well. 

ASUP had on April 6 commenced an indefinite strike demanding implementation of a new salary scheme for polytechnic lecturers, revitalisation of the dilapidated state of polytechnics, implementation of new national minimum wage, amongst others.

The union had explained that its decision to down tools was to draw the attention of the government to the nine basic needs of the union.

It added there was a need to release the 10-month arrears of the new minimum wage owed its members in federal polytechnics and the implementation of same in the several states yet to implement the new minimum wage.

Ayeni said the unending industrial disharmony in the polytechnic sector had affected academic calendar.

“Do you realise how many productive months the Buhari-led government have condemned for these undergraduates? Shame on the president, shame on his ministers, shame on all those in charge of the education sector,” he said.

