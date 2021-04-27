Two Injured As Hoodlums Burn Anambra Traditional Ruler’s Palace

The police in Anambra have launched an investigation into the attack on the palace

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 27, 2021

Some yet-to-be identified people have set ablaze the palace of Igwe Emeka Ilouno, the monarch of Ifitedunu in the Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Two persons sustained injuries during the attack and some vehicles in the palace premises were also burnt.

The police in Anambra have launched an investigation into the attack on the palace 

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday.

“I thank God that there is life, my palace was set ablaze in the dead of the night, my jeep was also burnt,” Igwe Ilouno was quoted as saying.

The police said two persons sustained injuries and were receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The statement read, “The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas has ordered investigations into the unfortunate attack of the Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu, HRH Dr Emeka Ilouno.

“Information so far available to the police reveals that two persons sustained fire-burn injuries and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

“The fire was put out by the combined efforts of good-spirited individuals around the area and the area has been cordoned off.

“The CP reiterates that the Command will not deter and will surely deliver on its mandate on the protection of lives and property in the state."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Pandemonium As Gunmen Storm Ebonyi Community In Broad Daylight
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Holds Late Night Meetings With Governor Zulum And Tinubu Over Insecurity
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hundreds Of Imo Monarchs In Crucial Meeting Over Insecurity In State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity El-Rufai Defends 2014 Comments Asking Former President Jonathan To Negotiate With Terrorists
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Policemen Dismissed In Ogun For Extorting N153,000 From Lagos University Student
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gov Wike Imposes Curfew In Rivers Over Security Concern
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Why Allegations Of Money Laundering Against Saab Should Be Withdrawn — Falana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News How ESN Commander, Ikonso Was Killed Which Nigerian Government Lied About—IPOB
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Are You In The PDP, Wolf In Sheep's Clothing? – Remi Tinubu Tackles Senator Adeyemi For Complaining About Insecurity
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NBC Suspends Channels TV For Interviewing IPOB Leader
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Ex-US Envoy Predicted Buhari Would Be A Disaster, Promote Shari'a
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pandemonium As Gunmen Storm Ebonyi Community In Broad Daylight
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Imo Crisis: Hope Uzodinma No Longer Picks My Calls – Father Mbaka
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Asks US To Relocate Africa Command Headquarters To Troubled Continent From Germany
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Not Sure President Buhari Is Aware Of Nigeria's Security Challenges – APC Senator
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Holds Late Night Meetings With Governor Zulum And Tinubu Over Insecurity
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Entertainment Late Ada Jesus: You’ll Be Next, Rita Edochie Warns Critics
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hundreds Of Imo Monarchs In Crucial Meeting Over Insecurity In State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad