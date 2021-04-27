Two Injured As Hoodlums Burn Anambra Traditional Ruler’s Palace

Some yet-to-be identified people have set ablaze the palace of Igwe Emeka Ilouno, the monarch of Ifitedunu in the Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Two persons sustained injuries during the attack and some vehicles in the palace premises were also burnt.

The police in Anambra have launched an investigation into the attack on the palace

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday.

“I thank God that there is life, my palace was set ablaze in the dead of the night, my jeep was also burnt,” Igwe Ilouno was quoted as saying.

The police said two persons sustained injuries and were receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The statement read, “The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas has ordered investigations into the unfortunate attack of the Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu, HRH Dr Emeka Ilouno.

“Information so far available to the police reveals that two persons sustained fire-burn injuries and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

“The fire was put out by the combined efforts of good-spirited individuals around the area and the area has been cordoned off.

“The CP reiterates that the Command will not deter and will surely deliver on its mandate on the protection of lives and property in the state."