We Don’t Value Our Lives; We Can Invade Aso Rock If Nnamdi Kanu Orders—Late IPOB Commander, Ikonso Said In 2019 Video

The late commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra’s security outfit, Eastern Security Network, Ikonso Don, appeared in an old video, saying he and his men did not value their lives but only valued self-existence.

Ikonso explained further in the video that he pledged his allegiance to IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and if there was an order for them to invade Aso Rock in Abuja, they were ready to go without being afraid for their lives.

The IPOB and ESN commander was killed last Saturday alongside six suspected IPOB members by the Nigerian Army and the police intelligence team in a joint operation in Awomama Village, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

The army and police team also lost four officers during the gun battle.

In the video published by Chronicle TV online, Ikonso sometime in 2019 spoke in reaction to a viral bedroom photograph of Kanu and a lady believed to be the IPOB leader’s wife.

Ikonso said, “We don’t care. Nnamdi Kanu is our saviour. He is our leader till tomorrow. If you people want to know he is our leader, if he gives an order to us, we don’t value our lives. This life? We don’t value it. What we need is self-existence. Brother or sister, we don’t care. We still love him. Nnamdi Kanu is the one who makes us to know things happening in Nigeria, Africa and in the whole world. You people keep making him popular.

“Whoever posted that video on the internet, we don’t care. If you don’t get your death from now till one week, you will know that it is not Chukwu we are serving. The next thing is to post a picture where he posed with his wife. It is a normal thing. If Kanu asks us to move into Aso Rock, we are going there; you illiterates and arrogant people. Thunder fire your generation.”

On Saturday, the army stated that its troops and the police intelligence team killed Ikonso, known as Vice President, and six IPOB commanders who worked for the Eastern Security Network in a raid the operatives carried out on the “operational Headquarters of the IPOB/ESN terrorists in Awomama Village.”

The army had confirmed that an officer and three policemen were also shot dead by the ESN during the gun battle on Saturday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, released a photograph of Ikonso with IPOB leader, Kanu, as well as of the shrine where the ESN and IPOB fighters reportedly gathered in Oru East.

The army spokesman had revealed that they had been on the trail of Ikonso and other ESN commanders for weeks before he was finally captured.

“The IRT and DSS teams along with troops of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army have been on the trail of the terror group since the unfortunate attacks on the Imo State Police Command and the Owerri Correctional Center on April 5.

“The said Ikonso Commander, who was the mastermind of those attacks in addition to multiple attacks in the South-East and South-South regions, was neutralised along with six of his top commanders.

“The joint intelligence team had earlier interviewed several arrested IPOB/ESN terrorists in connection with the April 5 attacks and they all confessed that Ikonso Commander who was named as Vice President by their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was the one that mobilised men and resources as well as ordered and orchestrated the attacks on Owerri.

“They equally revealed that Ikonso was responsible for many other attacks on police stations across the two geo-political zones. The intelligence team later tracked the IPOB/ESN top leader to his exact location in Awomama village where he (Ikonson) and his commanders were hibernating and plotting dastardly acts against the Nigerian state.

“The neutralised Ikonson Commander had on several occasions posed for photographs with the fugitive leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu,” the army had stated.