Again, Unknown Gunmen Attack Police Checkpoint In Akwa Ibom, Kill Two Officers, Cart Away Rifles

Unknown gunmen have shot dead two police officers in Akwa Ibom state.

The officers were shot dead at a checkpoint in Urua Inyang, Ika Local Government Area of the state.

Akwa Ibom state map

The gunmen also burnt down a police patrol vehicle and carted away with rifles soon after the other officers fled.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Odiko Macdon, confirmed the incident.

Macdon said he was in the company with the Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, for an assessment of the attack and would give the details of the incident later.

Police stations have come under attack in the South-East region lately, with many officers killed.

Governors from the region recently announced the establishment of a joint security outfit, codenamed ‘Ebube Agu’ to battle rising insecurity.