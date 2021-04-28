Fayemi Imports 227 Pregnant Cows From US

Fayemi explained that the pregnant cows would be confined to their sheds on the farm.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 28, 2021

Governor Kayode Fayemi says his administration has imported more than 200 pregnant cows from the United States of America.

Ekiti-owned Ikun Dairy Farm will manage the pregnant cows in Ikun-Ekiti. The farm is to serve as a prototype for the National Livestock Transformation Plan.

It will address the farmers-herders crisis in Ekiti, according to Fayemi.

“These cows are going to be stationary. They are not roaming anywhere. They are not going on open grazing. They are right here on the farm.

“You know what? We have suffered from open grazing not just in the state but across the length and breadth of the country.

“Once this model works, it will be an indication of what we can achieve through the National Livestock Transformation Plan,” said the governor.

 Fayemi stated this during an inspection of the newly-arrived 227 cows at the dairy farm and the farmland to cultivate hays.

He added that the integrated farm, designed to commence production of 10,000 litres of milk daily, was a joint project of Ekiti and Promasidor Diary Company.

Fayemi explained that the pregnant cows would be confined to their sheds on the farm.

According to him, the state acquired about 500 hectares of land to grow fields to take care of the animals to prevent them from roaming.

The governor said,” The capacity of the dairy farm, being put to use for the first time in the last 40 years, has been expanded to run 24-hour operation in raising of cattle and production of milk.

“The dairy farm will also demonstrate Nigeria’s capacity to be a milk-producing nation rather than being a milk-importing nation.”

 Fayemi visited the facility in the company of the farm’s General Manager, Hermann Kibler, and the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Olabode Adetoyi.

He expressed confidence in the private-public partnership arrangement between the state government and Promasidor to guarantee the sustainability and economic viability of the farm.

“This dairy farm has been here for 40 years, and it has not been put to use. This is the first time that it is going to be put into proper use. As we have always said in the state, agriculture is the pathway to progress, particularly for us. We are an agrarian society,” Fayemi said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Ondo Farmers Decry The Destruction Of Farm-Produce By Fulani Herdsmen, Ask FG For N2 Billion In Compensation
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Agriculture Herdsmen Destroy UNILORIN Multi-million Naira Research Farms
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Agriculture Ghana Establishes Cattle Ranches
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Agriculture Please Go Back To The Farms, Buhari Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Agriculture Ruga Settlements: No Land For Herdsmen In South-East, South-South – Umahi
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Agriculture We Don't Want Herdsmen To Suffer, We're Going Ahead With RUGA Settlements Despite Suspension - Gombe Governor
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Are You In The PDP, Wolf In Sheep's Clothing? – Remi Tinubu Tackles Senator Adeyemi For Complaining About Insecurity
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics 52 Northern Groups Ask UN, Others To Back Biafra Agitation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Remi Tinubu Putting Her First Lady Ambition Before Human Lives—Nigerians Lambast Senator On Social Media
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Caught Baba Ijesha Sexually Harassing My 14-year-old Girl – Comedian
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity El-Rufai Defends 2014 Comments Asking Former President Jonathan To Negotiate With Terrorists
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News How ESN Commander, Ikonso Was Killed Which Nigerian Government Lied About—IPOB
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Send American Soldiers To Help Tackle Nigeria’s Insecurity, Buhari Begs United States
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Decided Never To Accept Ministerial Appointment—Ezekwesili
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics APC Lawmaker Shares N50million Cash To Political Associates As Ramadan Gifts
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ikonso: IPOB Renames Imo Government House, Others After Late ESN Commander, Demands Official Compliance
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Administration Blames Murtala Mohammed's Regime For Acute Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Why Allegations Of Money Laundering Against Saab Should Be Withdrawn — Falana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad