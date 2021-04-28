Niger State Communities Negotiate Taxes, Motorcycles, Others To Give Bandits For Ceasefire

This followed a truce reached by the people of the communities with the terrorists who have been attacking their villages.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 28, 2021

Some communities facing attacks by bandits in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have negotiated with terrorists for a ceasefire.

This followed a truce reached by the people of the communities with the terrorists who have been attacking their villages.

However, the information being circulated about payment of tax and Value Added Tax to terrorists in the affected communities has not been verified.

According to sources from the local government who spoke to Daily Trust, the people initiated the negotiation with the terrorists, who have been attacking them, so as to have peace in the area.

Meanwhile, a police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they got information that the terrorists asked villagers to pay tax to them.

Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, said all communities and villages in Gurmana and Manta districts of Shiroro local government have held peace talks with the bandits.

“Virtually all communities and villages in Gurmana and Manta districts of Shiroro local government, Niger State have negotiated with terrorists for a ceasefire after reaching an agreement to give them a certain amount of money, including purchasing of Honda motorcycles for them.

“Also, some communities and villages in Bassa/Kukoki Ward have followed suit by agreeing to pay a certain amount of money, among others while the terrorists suspend their nefarious activities,” he said.

It was gathered that some villages pay as much as N2 million in addition to satisfying other demands by the group.

Some residents of the area, who bemoaned their predicament in the hands of the terrorists, said they prefer paying them if they would let them have peace rather than pay to a government that does not care about their security and welfare.

Niger State police command’s public relations officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached confirm the report as of press time as his mobile telephone was switched off.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnapped Benue University Students Regain Freedom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ikonso: IPOB Dares Buhari’s Aide To Reveal Identity Of Member Who Left After Death Of Its Commander
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Send American Soldiers To Help Tackle Nigeria’s Insecurity, Buhari Begs United States
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ikonso: IPOB Renames Imo Government House, Others After Late ESN Commander, Demands Official Compliance
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity El-Rufai Defends 2014 Comments Asking Former President Jonathan To Negotiate With Terrorists
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity How I Narrowly Escaped Being Killed By Bandits —Edo Senator
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Are You In The PDP, Wolf In Sheep's Clothing? – Remi Tinubu Tackles Senator Adeyemi For Complaining About Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 52 Northern Groups Ask UN, Others To Back Biafra Agitation
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Remi Tinubu Putting Her First Lady Ambition Before Human Lives—Nigerians Lambast Senator On Social Media
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnapped Benue University Students Regain Freedom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Announces Date For 2023 General Elections
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption How 35 Former, Serving Governors Acquired 800 Properties Worth Over N152billion In Dubai
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics How Presidency Lied To Defend Communications Minister, Pantami— Pyrates Confraternity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Caught Baba Ijesha Sexually Harassing My 14-year-old Girl – Comedian
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics More Knocks From Nigerians For Remi Tinubu Over ‘Reckless’ Comments, Vow She’d Not Be First Lady
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ikonso: IPOB Dares Buhari’s Aide To Reveal Identity Of Member Who Left After Death Of Its Commander
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Agriculture Fayemi Imports 227 Pregnant Cows From US
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Send American Soldiers To Help Tackle Nigeria’s Insecurity, Buhari Begs United States
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad