Niger State Communities Negotiate Taxes, Motorcycles, Others To Give Bandits For Ceasefire

Some communities facing attacks by bandits in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have negotiated with terrorists for a ceasefire.

This followed a truce reached by the people of the communities with the terrorists who have been attacking their villages.

However, the information being circulated about payment of tax and Value Added Tax to terrorists in the affected communities has not been verified.

According to sources from the local government who spoke to Daily Trust, the people initiated the negotiation with the terrorists, who have been attacking them, so as to have peace in the area.

Meanwhile, a police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they got information that the terrorists asked villagers to pay tax to them.

Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, said all communities and villages in Gurmana and Manta districts of Shiroro local government have held peace talks with the bandits.

“Virtually all communities and villages in Gurmana and Manta districts of Shiroro local government, Niger State have negotiated with terrorists for a ceasefire after reaching an agreement to give them a certain amount of money, including purchasing of Honda motorcycles for them.

“Also, some communities and villages in Bassa/Kukoki Ward have followed suit by agreeing to pay a certain amount of money, among others while the terrorists suspend their nefarious activities,” he said.

It was gathered that some villages pay as much as N2 million in addition to satisfying other demands by the group.

Some residents of the area, who bemoaned their predicament in the hands of the terrorists, said they prefer paying them if they would let them have peace rather than pay to a government that does not care about their security and welfare.

Niger State police command’s public relations officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached confirm the report as of press time as his mobile telephone was switched off.