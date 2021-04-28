Remi Tinubu Putting Her First Lady Ambition Before Human Lives—Nigerians Lambast Senator On Social Media

Remi Tinubu, wife of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is under fire from Nigerians on social media over comments she made in defence of the insecurity threat in the country.

Remi, who is the senator representing Lagos Central District, tackled Smart Adeyemi, her All Progressives Congress' colleague from Kogi West, over the latter’s comment on Nigeria’s security challenges in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaking on the insecurity challenge, Adeyemi had said the country was facing the worst instability since the civil war.

“This is the worst instability we are facing. In fact, this is worse than the civil war,” Adeyemi said.

But Tinubu could be heard tackling him by asking: “Are you in PDP (Peoples Democratic Party)? Are you a wolf in sheep’s clothing?”

Adeyemi, however, ignored her comments and continued, “We cannot pretend that we are capable of handling the situation in our hands. America, as powerful as they are, when the pandemic came, it came to a point China came to their rescue.

“We shouldn’t pretend that we need foreign support now. Billions of naira have been voted for security services and nothing is coming out of it.

"I'm a party man and I'm supporting APC but it has gotten to a point that as supporters we cannot keep quiet."



Remi's comment have attracted outrage on social media as many Nigerians accuse her of being desperate and more interested in the political ambition of her husband at the expense of human lives.

At the time of writing this report, Remi is the number one trending topic on Twitter.

Twitter user, @Okeykingsman, said, “Tinubu and his wife are ready to sacrifice even the entire Yoruba race just for them to be in Aso rock, this is the greed of highest order, so this shows that they are comfortable with Nigeria's present situation, na waa ooh.”



Another user @Idkelectrons tweeted, “She's blinded by the quest to be the First Lady at all cost. Not minding if she's on point on not, she's too forward to curb any obstacles towards her desired throne, not minding who dies or who lives. Witchcraft is an understatement.”



@IdorenyinEtuk5 wrote: “Remi Tinubu is a useless woman to be playing politics with human lives lost daily at an alarming rate. For her, everything should be about politics, not good governance."



@Pomamegbe1 said, “The desperation of Tinubu and Remi to be President and First Lady make them shiver whenever people trying to put the government to task over the massacre of Nigerians daily with no official action. They both prefer no one speaks openly of the evil of APC government's support for terrorists."



@novieverest said, “Remi Tinubu wants everyone to be blind to APC's insecurity so her husband Bola Tinubu can have a chance for 2023. You want your husband to become president in the blood of the citizens he wants to govern. You are a wicked woman.”



On Facebook, some Nigerians opined that should Bola Tinubu become the President come 2023, the level of insecurity will be worse than it is presently in the country.

A user, Ajewole Yinka, “Hear what the wife of a presidential candidate (hopeful), Mrs Remi Tinubu was saying. The lives and properties of the masses mean nothing to them, they are well protected. Eventually, if her husband is voted into power, worse things are expected. Through the mind and mouth of a woman, you know who her husband is. Continue. The Lord that heard the voice of the Israelites will definitely hear our prayers.”



Another user, Femi Yusuf queried, “So only PDP should complain about the countless loss of lives in this country due to insecurity? Because your husband has ambitions under APC? How are you even a woman?”



Stephen Elochukwu said, “Mrs Tinubu just showed Nigerians and the world that lives and properties of Nigerians mean nothing to her and her cohorts in APC."