Senate Gives Ultimatum To National Security Adviser, Finance Minister, Accountant-General Over N7.5bn ‘Secret’ Withdrawal

The Senate Committee on Public Account has given the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) till Tuesday 04 May 2021 over an alleged secret withdrawal of N7.5 billion from the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) account.

Others listed by the Senate Committee on Public Account are the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and the Accountant General Office, Ahmed Idris, according to the Tribune.

Nigerian Senate

It said the amount allegedly withdrawn must be returned to the account.

The amount represents 2 percent of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) as a levy account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development, Jelani Tukur said the agency sought from Ahmed Zainab, Minister of Finance, and the Accountant General of the Federation the withdrawal of N3.7 billion used as loans to NAFCON.

It further sought to know the withdrawal of N3.8 billion for the security personnel car loan scheme and another withdrawal of N2.3 billion as a loan to Steyrs Nigeria Limited.

The Committee, chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide, said all parties involved in the withdrawal of money must present by next Tuesday and give the Committee assurance that the money will be returned to the account of NADDC, domiciled in the Central Bank.