BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Another Community In Yobe Few Days After Geidam Invasion

Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād have attacked Kanamma, the headquarters of the

Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe state.

A military source who spoke with SaharaReporters on Thursday said the town was currently under attack by the terrorists.

He said the insurgents invaded the town around 6 pm, shooting sporadically as residents flee for safety.

Kanamma is about 15km from Maine Soroa in Niger Republic.

The latest attack is coming few days after the insurgents attacked Geidam, the headquarters of the Geidam Local Government Area of the state and hometown of the acting Inspector-General of the Police, Baba Alkali.

The group on Sunday also attacked an army location at 156 Battalion in Mainok area, Borno state, killing over 30 soldiers.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in northeastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has been largely defeated and it frequently underplays any losses.

In the past few months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents.