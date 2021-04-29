Enemies Of Nigeria Are Its Leaders, They Will Cry And Not Know How To Stop Wailing —Apostle Suleman

The Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has said the enemies of Nigeria are within the leadership of the country.

He accused Nigerian leaders of working against the progress of the nation via their actions and inactions.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Suleman revealed that his ministry is engaging in a spiritual battle against the numerous challenges bedevilling the entire nation currently.

According to him, when the prayers are answered, the alleged enemies of Nigeria would be plunged into mourning.

Of recent, religious leaders, particularly gospel preachers have been speaking on the deteriorating security situation in the country.

His tweet read, “The enemies of Nigeria are within its leadership. We are praying intensely and spiritually mapping the emancipation of our country from the hand of anyone who doesn't wish it well. When God is through with them, they would need to consult google on how to stop crying.”

Recall that the Senior Pastor of Dunamis Church International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, on Wednesday slammed the Nigerian leaders, stating that they lack leadership qualities.

Pastor Enenche referred to the leaders as space occupiers, alleging that the Chief Security Officers are supervising mass killings across the country.