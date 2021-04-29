FLASHBACK: Without A Peaceful, Friendly Heart, You Can’t Bring Peace To The People, Jonathan Told Buhari, Other APC Chieftains Before 2015 Polls

The former President said in a video that “you cannot give what you do not have”. He noted that for anyone to bring peace, they must preach peace.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 29, 2021

During a presidential election campaign in 2015, former President Goodluck Jonathan of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party slammed the rival All Progressives Congress whose campaign slogan was to bring ‘change’. 

Jonathan accused the members of the then opposition party of speaking with venom and bitterness.

Presidency

The former President said in a video that “you cannot give what you do not have”. He noted that for anyone to bring peace, they must preach peace.

According to him, somebody that asks you to kill cannot bring peace but crises that can set the country ablaze.

"When you talk about change. The only thing that can bring a lasting change in this country is the implementation of the national conference, that all Nigerians gathered to come up with a document. That if we begin to do things this way, we will change this country for better. 

"These people who are talking about change refused to participate, they said they would not implement it. So what change are they bringing?

"Anytime you listen to them, you will see bitterness in their hearts. Bitter, venom, anger, as if somebody has taken their properties. 

"And I said, you cannot give what you do not have. If you do not have a peaceful heart and a friendly heart, you cannot bring peace to the people. For you to bring peace, you must be somebody who can forgive, somebody who preaches peace. 

"It’s not somebody that asks you to go and kill that will bring peace. You will bring crises to us, especially now that the society is so sophisticated that light arms and small weapons are all over the place. You will set this country ablaze," he said.

The APC and its candidate, Muhammadu Buhari rode on the crest of ‘change’ and ‘next level’ platforms into first and second administrations, with lots of promises to Nigerians, especially in the area of security.

But insecurity under the Buhari government has worsened with kidnapping and killing rife all over the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Central Bank May Sanction Nigeria’s First Bank Over Appointment Of New CEO
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics May God Bless Nnamdi Kanu Wherever He is—Father Mbaka Says In Viral Video
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Are You In The PDP, Wolf In Sheep's Clothing? – Remi Tinubu Tackles Senator Adeyemi For Complaining About Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics How Presidency Lied To Defend Communications Minister, Pantami— Pyrates Confraternity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari, You Brought Crises On Nigeria With Your Lopsided Appointments, Failure To Curb Killer Herdsmen – Falana Tackles President
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ortom Only Sees Problems Of Others, Not His, Presidency Reacts To Governor’s Allegations Against Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Report: Boko Haram Leader, Shekau On Killing Spree After ‘Betrayal’, Appoints New War Commander
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Busted: Amotekun, Oodua Peoples Congress, Vigilantes Arrest 6 Bandits In Oyo Forest With 183 Cows, Weapons, Cash
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Busted: Identity Of Ruthless Bandits’ Leader Holding 29 Kaduna Students Exposed, Has Many Cattle
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Find And Punish Three Men Seen Bathing In Broad Daylight On Mokola Bridge – Ibadan Elders
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Business CBN Sacks All First Bank Directors, Reinstates Ex-Managing Director
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News My Grandmother Behind My Ordeal And Why I Lied That My Father Was Dead — Amputee Hawker Clarifies, Begs For Forgiveness
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Central Bank May Sanction Nigeria’s First Bank Over Appointment Of New CEO
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity We’ll Avenge Death Of Every Herdsman Killed In South-East By Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB, Miyetti Allah Threatens
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics May God Bless Nnamdi Kanu Wherever He is—Father Mbaka Says In Viral Video
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency Why Bandits’ Leader Behind Kankara Schoolboys Abduction, Auwalun Abandoned Zamfara Gov’t Amnesty Programme, Returned To Kidnapping – Source
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME How Baba Ijesha Blamed The Devil, Begged To Be Allowed To Commit Suicide After Defiling Minor In Viral Video
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Are You In The PDP, Wolf In Sheep's Clothing? – Remi Tinubu Tackles Senator Adeyemi For Complaining About Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad