FLASHBACK: Without A Peaceful, Friendly Heart, You Can’t Bring Peace To The People, Jonathan Told Buhari, Other APC Chieftains Before 2015 Polls

During a presidential election campaign in 2015, former President Goodluck Jonathan of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party slammed the rival All Progressives Congress whose campaign slogan was to bring ‘change’.

Jonathan accused the members of the then opposition party of speaking with venom and bitterness.

The former President said in a video that “you cannot give what you do not have”. He noted that for anyone to bring peace, they must preach peace.

According to him, somebody that asks you to kill cannot bring peace but crises that can set the country ablaze.

"When you talk about change. The only thing that can bring a lasting change in this country is the implementation of the national conference, that all Nigerians gathered to come up with a document. That if we begin to do things this way, we will change this country for better.

"These people who are talking about change refused to participate, they said they would not implement it. So what change are they bringing?

"Anytime you listen to them, you will see bitterness in their hearts. Bitter, venom, anger, as if somebody has taken their properties.

"And I said, you cannot give what you do not have. If you do not have a peaceful heart and a friendly heart, you cannot bring peace to the people. For you to bring peace, you must be somebody who can forgive, somebody who preaches peace.

"It’s not somebody that asks you to go and kill that will bring peace. You will bring crises to us, especially now that the society is so sophisticated that light arms and small weapons are all over the place. You will set this country ablaze," he said.

The APC and its candidate, Muhammadu Buhari rode on the crest of ‘change’ and ‘next level’ platforms into first and second administrations, with lots of promises to Nigerians, especially in the area of security.

But insecurity under the Buhari government has worsened with kidnapping and killing rife all over the country.