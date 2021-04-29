Go Home Early, Avoid Travels, Restaurants, Bars, Nigeria’s Central Bank Security Department Writes Staff Over Threats, Insecurity

The Central Bank of Nigeria has issued a security advisory entailing guidelines on how to protect themselves and their families following a letter to the staff by the Security Services Department.

The letter with the subject ‘Security Advisory’ written for the CBN staff, dated April 28, 2021 was from the Director of Security Services Department with reference number SSD/BSO/INT/UCD/01/072.



The internal memo was for all staff members of the bank.



The letter read, “We write to inform all staff to take note of the elevated security alert condition around the country and of the need to take special care in their day-to-day activities. Security intelligence reports have informed of plan by undesirable elements to infiltrate various parts of the country particularly state capitals and FCT with the intention to perpetrate crimes of abduction and kidnapping for ransom or as recruited for terrorism.

“It is strongly suspected that these activities are likely to be carried out in the evenings and at night. It is in the light of the foregoing that all staff are advised to take note as follows: Exhibit extra caution while at home, en route work or other locations being more observant of activities suggestive of abnormal happenings as to avoid falling victim.

“Limit all social engagements to those that are absolutely necessary.

“Retire home immediately after office hours and taking special care to ensure that homes are sufficiently secured by way of reinforced doors ad locks.

“Avoid public drinking places and restaurants after hours.

“Maintain very low profile and remain as inconspicuous as possible.

“Branches to close on official schedule times to enable staff leave for their homes.

“Avoid travels (air or road) except absolutely necessary and contact heads of security at the location of travel for additional advisory

“Keep contact numbers or relevant security agencies within reach for you and other family members.”

Similarly on Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior directed the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps to work with other security agencies to deploy its operatives to airports nationwide over the looming security threats received through intelligence.



The ministry in a memo dated April 15 and obtained by SaharaReporters gave this directive to the NSCDC Comptroller-General who has been instructed to liaise with other security agencies to quell the threats.



Information about security threats around airports nationwide came through intelligence from the Office of the National Security Adviser and it was shared to the ministry.



The Ministry of Interior through its Joint Services department wrote the letter, dated April 15, to the CG, titled, “Re: Looming Threat of Attack on Nation’s airports.”



It was signed by the Director of the department, P.O. Egbodo, on behalf of the minister.



The memo reads, “I am directed to forward herewith a letter from the Office of the National Security Adviser with Ref No. NSA/366/S dated April 6, 2021, on the above subject and to request you liaise and partner with all airports management nationwide and other stakeholders to upgrade the existing security measures around the nation’s airports in the interim to prevent such threats. Please accept the assurances of the warm regards of the minister.”



The Federal Government had on April 12 first raised the alarm over planned attacks on some major airports across the federation.



The Ministry of Aviation, in a memo to airport security chiefs, stated that criminals were planning to strike gateways in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, and Kano.