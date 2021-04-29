IPOB Reacts To Miyetti Allah’s Threats, Says It Will Be Blood For Blood

The IPOB said this in reaction to threat by the herders' group that they would avenge the death of every herdsman killed in the South-East.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 29, 2021

The Indigenous People of Biafra says members of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore will meet their demise if they attempt to hurt any Nigerian of Igbo extraction in the country.

While speaking through a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the Nnamdi Kanu-led group said the Miyetti Allah will lose if it tries to carry out its threat.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore vowed to take both legal and cultural actions in avenging the killing of its 50 members, it said had died in the hands of the IPOB in the last one month.
 
Spokesman for the group, Saleh Alhassan, disclosed this while reacting to the killing of one of the commanders of Indigenous People of Biafra gunned down by security operatives last Saturday.
 
Alhassan, speaking on Thursday had said, “The security agencies should intensify efforts in dealing with all those terrorists killing Fulani herders, burning police stations, prisons and destroying institutions in the South-East.” See Also Insecurity We’ll Avenge Death Of Every Herdsman Killed In South-East By Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB, Miyetti Allah Threatens 0 Comments 13 Hours Ago
 
Alhassan said at least 50 herders had been killed in the South-East in the last one month, adding that his group would avenge the death of those members.
 
He said, “So far, more than 50 herders have been killed in the South-East in the last one month, we have the record and the Igbo terrorists led by Nnamdi Kanu will pay for everybody they killed.
 
“It is unfortunate that they have forgotten history, how we saved a lot of Igbos in the North during the Civil War but now they are killing our people. They are making a grievous mistake. We will take necessary steps, both legal and cultural steps, to avenge the killings of our members.”

Reacting on Thursday night, the IPOB said such an intimidation was meant for the South-East governors, not for the pro-Biafra group.
It added that it would 'be blood for blood.'
 
"Miyetti Allah, hear this: IPOB is not South-East Governors that you can threaten and get away with. We are the same IPOB that collapsed the #Zoo," the IPOB partly said in the statement.

It further reiterated that its major task is to kill the Fulani murderers marauding as herders.
 
"We are after every killer herdsman. We’re after you Fulani terrorists and murderers masquerading as herdsmen. 

"If you implement this your threat, it shall be your last. We no longer believe in turning the other cheek, it is now blood for blood and you will lose," the statement concluded.

Saharareporters, New York

