Killings: God Has Asked Me To Withdraw Support For Buhari And Prophesy Against Him—Father Mbaka

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari, saying God is not happy with his government because of the insecurity and killings in the country.

"Remember there was a time God asked me to support you people (Buhari regime), now God asked me to withdraw and prophesy against you.

Reverend Fr. Ejike Mbaka

"I repeat, is it not shameful that the President of a country will be sick and there is no hospital to treat him, and he will fly out? So if other Nigerians are sick, will they fly away?"

Mbaka also praised the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, for speaking against the marginalisation of the Igbo people in Nigeria.

See Also Politics May God Bless Nnamdi Kanu Wherever He is—Father Mbaka Says In Viral Video

Mbaka, in a viral video obtained by SaharaReporters, was heard praising the IPOB leader.

He said he had not met Nnamdi Kanu before, but may God bless him. According to him, it is not wrong for someone to have courage, rise and say that his people are maltreated.

"I want to tell you something, wherever he is, May God bless him because if somebody has risen to shout his brothers are suffering, may the Lord bless his courage," Mbaka said.