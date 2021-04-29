May God Bless Nnamdi Kanu Wherever He is—Father Mbaka Says In Viral Video

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has praised the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, for speaking against the marginalisation of the Igbo people in Nigeria.

Mbaka, in a viral video obtained by SaharaReporters, was heard praising the IPOB leader.

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka

The cleric said although he had not met Nnamdi Kanu before, he likes his courage. According to him, it is not wrong for someone to have courage and say that his people are maltreated.

"I want to tell you something, wherever he (Kanu) is, May God bless him because if somebody has risen to shout (that) his brothers are suffering, may the Lord bless his courage," Mbaka said.