Nigerian Army Chief, Attahiru Claims Boko Haram 'Defeated' Despite Frequent Attacks In North East, Killing Of Soldiers

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 29, 2021

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Ibrahim Attahiru, has reiterated the commitment of the army to the total annihilation of Boko Haram from Nigeria.

Attahiru disclosed this on Wednesday during a visit to the headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, Borno state.

Chief of Army Staff Major General Ibrahim Attahiru

The COAS, who was visiting Borno state for the fifth time since his appointment four months ago, said that the regular visits were to boost the morale of the troops, reassure them and listen to any issues affecting them.

He added that Boko Haram had been defeated in many encounters and would continue to be defeated until they are totally annihilated from Nigeria.

“We will take on Boko Haram decisively, and we are committed to the focus of the operations which is the total annihilation of Boko Haram from Nigeria,” Attahiru said.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.

Thousands of people have been killed and millions more displaced in over a decade of the group’s activities in the country.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who wait in ambush for them.

Scores of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

At least 33 soldiers were recently killed when two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.

The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.

On Sunday, Boko Haram attacked an army location at 156 Battalion in Mainok area, Borno State, killing over 30 soldiers.

SaharaReporters gathered that the terrorists who came in no fewer than 15 gun trucks also burnt down the military base.

A source said the gunmen came in different groups and could not be counted.

‪The insurgents also set ablaze a Nigerian army tanker and some buildings in the military base.

