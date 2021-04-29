Nigerian Celebrities, Uche Jombo, Adesua Etomi, Korede Bello, Others React To Baba Ijesha’s Confession Video Trending Online

Some Nigerians celebrities have reacted to the viral confession video of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, in which he admitted sexually assaulting a minor.

In the video shared on social media by actress, Iyabo Ojo, popular comedian, Adekola Adekanya, known as Princess, was asking Baba Ijesha why he sexually assaulted the young girl and Baba Ijesha kept pleading for forgiveness.

Baba Ijesha has been accused of defiling Princess' ward, a 14-year-old girl who was first allegedly defiled by the same man when she was just 7 years old. However, Baba Ijesha kept blaming it on the devil, saying he had spiritual problems.

“Please, don't do this. Forgive me, I am sorry. I will not do it again. Please forgive me in the name of God. Please help me beg her. I know I have offended you but please forgive me. I know I have done something bad, but please forgive me, not for my sake but for God's sake,” he said.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians, including celebrities have reacted to the viral video.

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, tweeted: “SICK. Even after this. They plan to bail him out, God!!!”

Musician, Korede Bello said: “Humans are only sorry when they are caught,” while another Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi said, “Arghhhhhhh.”

Linda Cas Daniels said, “Such a disgrace, this is so sad to watch; may our urges not throw us into shame, mastering control over your body is very important. There is no excuse to rape.”

Stephanie O Grunzweig said: “All those asking for video should be blacklisted, must it be made public before justice is served? I pray the victim gets help. Princess, fight on, Baba Ijesha will not go free. No to rape!”

Eni Abiola said, “Ha! This man is supposed to rot in jail. Can you imagine – 7-year-old (girl), what did she have on her by then? He did not even repent after that, he then came back after 7 years. Could it be that he's trying to use her for ritual? Olori bu ru ku ni e baba agbaya (Shameless old man).”

El-yaqoub Hameeda said: “The most annoying thing is that they always blame the devil.”

Raldreal Nsofor said: “He is not remorseful. Haba! Seven years is enough for Someone to change and this man came back to repeat what he did to the same girl seven years ago. Chai, he is bad. Na wa oo. If not for this video, he would have denied it. Chai. Thank God for this video.”

Tolu Oladebo Abu said, “Forgive you? Do you know the negative impact of what you have done to the life of this young girl?”

Edna Duru said: “Just hand him over to the police. What a disgusting, nauseating and horrible thing to do. There are mature women everywhere. Only God knows how many kids he has raped. Shameless idiot. I think the penalty should be to cut that thing that's dangling in between the legs of any rapist and child molesters.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, April 28, there was a video shared by Princess, where she gave a detailed account of how the victim who resides with her, was allegedly molested by the actor seven years ago. She noted that the victim recently opened up to her that it was the actor who molested her.

She then installed CCTV cameras in her home and lured him to visit her in order for him to be caught in the act. It was reported that it was during the visit that the actor attempted to molest the victim.