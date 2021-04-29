Report: Boko Haram Leader, Shekau On Killing Spree After ‘Betrayal’, Appoints New War Commander

Abubakar Shekau, factional head of Boko Haram has appointed Abu Muhammad as the new Amirul Jaysh (Commander of War).

Shekau announced the replacement after killing the former Commander, Abu Fatimah.

According to PRNigeria, Shekau personally shot and killed Abu Fatimah last week for allegedly betraying the sect.

An informant said that two other senior commanders were also eliminated by Shekau.

“Following an internal dispute, Shekau killed Abu Fatima, one other Commander and Amirul Fi’ya, a son to a renowned Bama businessman, Alhaji Modu Katakauma,” the source said.

Early this year, the Shura (consultation) Council of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) announced the appointment of Abu Dawud as new leader.

Dawud emerged after a coup which overthrew Amir Abba-Gana at Tumbum Kayowa.

Abba-Gana was elevated after the execution of Ba’a Idirisa on February 9, 2019. The deceased had succeeded Abu-Mossad Albarnawee.

Abba-Gana was sacked for installing Aliyu Chakkar as the ‘Governor of Lake Chad’. Chakkar replaced Goni Maina, an ex-ISWAP commander.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who wait in ambush for them.

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

At least 33 soldiers were recently killed when two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.

The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.