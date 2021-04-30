Busted: Soldiers Storm Kidnappers’ Den In Kwara Forest, Arrest Two, Recover 100 Dollar Bills

The soldiers, acting on intelligence, stormed the forest in between Kwara and Ekiti states and arrested the Fulani kidnappers.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 30, 2021

Two Fulani Kidnappers were arrested on Friday afternoon after soldiers burst a hideout of kidnappers in Oke Ero area of Kwara State.

SaharaReporters learnt that the soldiers, acting on intelligence stormed the forest in between Kwara and Ekiti states and arrested the Fulani kidnappers, recovering 100 dollar notes from them.

A source in the area noted that the kidnappers had been notorious for several kidnapping incidents in the area, adding that the criminals had “just collected ransoms from some of their victims.”

Another source stated that the suspects were believed to be among those who had abducted Oba David Oyewumi, the Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti, who was abducted in the Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State but rescued in a forest in Kwara State.

Sunday Abutu, spokesman for Ekiti police command, had confirmed last week that the monarch was released in a forest in Kwara State.

“I can confirm that the ruler has been released from captivity. He has also been reunited with his family,” Abutu said.

“He is receiving medical attention in one of the facilities in the state as a result of the trauma he went through.”

The kidnappers had reportedly demanded N20 million ransom amidst speculations that the monarch’s family and associates raised the money before he was released by his abductors.

“The Nigerian Army personnel were contacted after the release of the monarch to go after the abductors. It turned out that they were in Oke Ero forest in Kwara State, very close to Ekiti. Two of them have been arrested and we hope others will be arrested too,” the source stated.

Abutu, however, had noted that the command was not aware if there was ransom payment.

“All I can say is that his freedom was facilitated by the concerted actions taken by the police and other security agencies,” the police spokesman said.

Joe Komolafe, Amotekun corps commander in the state, said the monarch was found around Obbo Ayegunle in Ekiti LGA of Kwara with the support of vigilantes in Kwara.

“When we went into the bush, we tracked the traditional ruler to the area. The vigilantes from Kwara state joined our team and we were able to rescue him,” Komolafe said.

“No ransom was paid. We have brought him home and he is currently receiving medical attention.”

